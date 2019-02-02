Ram doesn't belong to any party, all saints must unite for the cause: Ramdev

-
ALSO READ
Ram shouldn't be made a medium for claiming throne: Ramdev
Take away voting rights of people with over two kids: Ramdev
No voting rights for those having more than 2 kids: Ramdev
Married couples having more than 2 kids shouldn't have voting rights: Ramdev
Bring law or people will start building Ram temple on their own: Ramdev
-
Citing that no specific political party could lay claim to Lord Ram, Yoga guru Swami Ramdev on Saturday called for all saints to unite for the cause concerning him.
Speaking to media, Swami Ramdev said, "Ram doesn't belong to any political party but he belongs to the whole country. Hence all saints must unite and show their devotion towards Ram. No wrong message should go to the nation."
The yoga guru said, "If saints don't unite and be honest, how will we maintain the unity and integrity of the nation. Hence I request all sankharacharyas and revered saints that there should be no divide in the nation in the name of Ram".
On being asked whether the event scheduled for February 21st, will see participation by all saints, he said, "Approximately 99 per cent of saints of the country are united here and remaining one per cent must think about working with mutual harmony and unity and that is what our vedas also teach us."
Several saints, seers and people have been demanding early construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. A conglomerate of saints on January 30 had said that construction of the temple Ayodhya will start on February 21.
Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati on Wednesday told ANI that the 'Dharam Sansad', after a three-day meeting in Prayagraj had decided that the foundation stone of the temple will be laid on February 21.
Later on Friday, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat was also greeted with vociferous demands for early construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya as he ended his speech at the 'Dharam Sansad' in Prayagraj.
On January 29, the Centre had approached the Supreme Court for permission to restore the "excess" land surrounding the disputed portion in Ayodhya to Ram Janambhoomi Nyas.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU