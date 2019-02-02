Ram doesn't belong to any party, all saints must unite for the cause: Ramdev

Citing that no specific political party could lay claim to Lord Ram, guru Swami on Saturday called for all saints to unite for the cause concerning him.

Speaking to media, Swami said, "Ram doesn't belong to any political party but he belongs to the whole country. Hence all saints must unite and show their devotion towards Ram. No wrong message should go to the nation."

The guru said, "If saints don't unite and be honest, how will we maintain the unity and integrity of the nation. Hence I request all sankharacharyas and revered saints that there should be no divide in the nation in the name of Ram".

On being asked whether the event scheduled for February 21st, will see participation by all saints, he said, "Approximately 99 per cent of saints of the country are united here and remaining one per cent must think about working with mutual harmony and unity and that is what our vedas also teach us."

Several saints, seers and people have been demanding early construction of the in Ayodhya. A conglomerate of saints on January 30 had said that construction of the will start on February 21.

Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati on Wednesday told ANI that the 'Dharam Sansad', after a three-day meeting in had decided that the foundation stone of the temple will be laid on February 21.

Later on Friday, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief was also greeted with vociferous demands for early construction of a in Ayodhya as he ended his speech at the 'Dharam Sansad' in

On January 29, the Centre had approached the for permission to restore the "excess" land surrounding the disputed portion in Ayodhya to

