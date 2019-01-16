Bhima-Koregaon: Milind Ekbote granted relief, now allowed to interact with media, travel abroad

Milind Ekbote, an accused in the Bhima- violence case, was granted relief from an earlier order by the Sessions Court on Tuesday. He is now allowed to interact with media, deliver public speeches and move freely within as well as outside the country.

The new order also states that does not need to visit the station every week, as per the earlier order.

A prime accused in the violence, was granted bail on a bond of Rs. 25,000 by Session court on April 19 last year.

was arrested by the on March 14, after the dismissed his anticipatory bail plea.

Ekbote was facing charges of inciting violence, attempt to murder and atrocities against Dalits in the violence that erupted in on January 1 and left one dead and several others injured including 10 policemen.

Violence erupted after some people, reportedly with saffron flags, pelted stones at cars heading towards the Perne village on the Pune-Ahmednagar Road for the commemoration of 200th anniversary of the Bhima-Koregaon war on

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)