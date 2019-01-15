Uttarakhand: Teacher suspended during CM's public hearing alleges of injustice since 8 months

The lady teacher, who was suspended from her post after appealing to Trivendra Singh during his Janta Darbar in June 2018, has now alleged of being subjected to continuous injustice for last 8 months.

Speaking to ANI, said: "I am neither being suspended nor reinstated. I am receiving only notice after notice which makes no sense."

Recalling her ordeal, Bahuguna said: "My family is going through a crisis. It is my daughter who is working and sending us money for livelihood. I was working with honesty and a small issue was unnecessarily dragged to make it huge. I just want to know if I was wrong why they aren't suspending me from the department."

She also appealed to the and Minister of Education to take cognizance of the issue.

She also levied strong accusation against the and said that the same act under which she was suspended has been used afterwards for the transfer of 4 people.

Reacting on her acquisitions, Madan Kaushik, said: "An was appointed for the enquiry, based on his report further course can be decided. Only after seeing the report of the investigative officer, it would be possible to say anything on this issue."

In June last year, Trivendra Singh had directed the police to take Bahuguna into custody for allegedly protesting at his Janata Darbar session in Dehradun.

The Chief Minister also ordered her suspension, after she allegedly used abusive language and showed indecency, while seeking a transfer from a remote location.

Later on June 29, said has been suspended, as she "violated the decorum".

