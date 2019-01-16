Delhi HC defers AAP govt's vaccination drive

Justice of the High Court on Tuesday deferred the campaign of the government till further order.

The court issued an interim stay on the government's December 19 circular, which mandated Measles Rubella (MR) for students from the age of 9 months to 15 years, without the consent of students and their parents. The court will now hear the matter on January 21.

The notification of the stated that the Chairmen/Manager/Principals of all schools (government, government-aided, private, unaided recognised schools) were informed that the MR campaign will be held.

The said notification also indicated that the vaccination would be administered without obtaining any consent of the beneficiary or their parents.

The Public Interest Litigation filed against the order clearly stated that the notification is ultra vires (beyond the legal power or authority) of the constitution and this vaccination campaign can't be forcefully administered.

