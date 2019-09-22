Bhubaneswar: Women's bike rally organised to spread awareness about wearing helmets

A women's bike rally was conducted in Bhubaneswar on Sunday to spread awareness about wearing helmets.

Organised by Orissa Women's Adventure Club, the rally also spread awareness regarding The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019.

"Women have come in large numbers for the bike rally. Our agenda today is to propagate the idea of pillion rider wearing a helmet," Sagarika Nath, DCP Traffic, told ANI.

"We want to spread this awareness to the maximum number of people possible because with the new law, wearing of helmet for children has also been made compulsory. We request maximum people to be aware of the changes in the law. We want to make the roads of Bhubaneswar city safer and reduce the number of fatalities on the road," she added.

She further shared that the all-women bike rally saw the participation of women belonging to different parts of Bhubaneswar as well as from other cities.

"We are hoping that when ladies come to the front and spread the word, it would reach to the maximum number of people," she said.

