Isolated places in Saurashtra, Kutch to receive heavy rainfall: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted that isolated places in Saurashtra and Kutch are likely to receive heavy rainfall today.

The forecasting agency has also predicted that East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh are likely to witness heavy downpour throughout the day.

"Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Gujarat region, Telangana, Rayalaseema, south interior Karnataka andTamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are also likely to receive heavy rainfall today," the IMD stated in its All India Warning Bulletin.

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim and Odisha.

Strong winds, speed reaching 40-50 kmph, is likely to prevail over the northeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea, southwest Arabian Sea and south Gujarat and north Maharashtra coasts.

The forecasting agency has also advised fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next couple of days.

