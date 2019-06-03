Bhuvneshwar eyes India's return to Lord's for World Cup final

pacer is excited to play at "special place" Lord's, and hopes his team can return to it for the ICC Men's final.

"Lord's is always a special place, not just for me but for any It would mean a lot to get to go back to Lord's for the final of the World Cup," ICC quoted Kumar as saying.

The 29-year-old etched his name on the Lord's honour board after notching 6/82 along with a half-century to post a memorable victory for the Dhoni captained team's match against England in 2014, in his first overseas tour with

The seamer also stated that it will be a very big moment for the whole team if they managed to reach final.

"I have very good memories there, so if we reach the final it will be a very big moment for not just me but for the whole team," he said.

India's second warm-up match victory against has boosted the team's confidence as it gears up to face in its first match.

KL Rahul and Dhoni both hammered a ton to register a dominating 95-run victory over

Bowlers contributed a lot in the victory as was bundled off for just 264 runs, when they were chasing a massive target of 360 runs.

Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal both took three wickets each while Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets. Although Kumar did not get hold of any batsman, he bowled brilliantly giving away just 19 runs in five overs.

Kumar is thrilled with the victory and is taking a lot of positives out the match saying that they got everything they wanted.

"It was a really good performance. We got everything we wanted out of the match; when it comes to batting, and fielding. You don't think much about the results when it comes to practice matches, you focus on what you can get out of the game," he said.

"You get a lot of confidence from having that score on the board. Chasing 350 down is a very big task. There's always extra belief when you go to bowl. You have the liberty to try and extra few things. In these kind of wickets, these are flat batting wickets so you want to keep it tight and let the batsmen make mistakes," he added.

will compete with in their first clash on June 5.

