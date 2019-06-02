French Open: Nadal beats Londero to reach in quarter-finals

has secured his spot in the quarter-finals on Sunday after he vanquished Argentine by 6-2, 6-3, 6-3.

The game lasted for two hours and 13 minutes. Nadal appeared too good for Londero as he was unable to overpower Nadal at any point of the game.

In the first set, Nadal was outstanding while Londero looked inadequate as he lost the set by 2-6.

In the next set, Londero tried to impede Nadal but despite providing some resistance, he failed as Nadal won the set by 6-3.

Londero failed utterly in the third set as well, as Nadal continuing his good form won the set by 6-3.

With this victory, Nadal will now compete in his 38th Grand Slam quarter-finals.

In the quarter-finals, Nadal will either face or

