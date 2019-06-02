Not every game is going to have a 350 score: Kane Williamson

Ahead of the ICC Men's World Cup, everyone was expecting that 300 plus score will be a common thing during the tournament. However, after the conclusion of four games, it turned out that it may not be the case as only one team managed to do so as of now and that is England.

Kane William, on Saturday, rallied his troops to register a massive 10-wicket victory over Sri Lanka, who were bundled off on just 136 runs.

Before the World Cup, played two warm-up games, one against and another against In the first match, sent all Indian batsmen back to the pavilion when they had just 179 runs on the board and registered an easy win. However, in the second warm-up match, the game witnessed a massive total of 421 runs posted by and New Zealand failed to chase that ginormous target as they were all-out on 330 runs.

acknowledged the fact that not every game is going to be a 350-score game.

"We do know here, on some grounds that are smaller, have flat surfaces, that perhaps there will be some much higher scoring. We saw that in and also saw it at The Oval. It was quite a different situation. In some ways, we know that not every game is gonna be a 350 score, and we saw that in two warm-up games we played. One was; one wasn't," ESPN Cricinfo quoted as saying.

also stated that there is not just one way to play the game and there will be many incidents when they will have to adjust.

"There won't be one way to play. I think there has been a lot of talk about really high scores, but I think there will be a number of games where that isn't the case and it will require adjustment... So there won't be one way to play but, I guess, it's just being smart with how we look to operate. For us as a team, that's important," he said.

New Zealand will try to continue their brilliant form in their next match which will be played against on June 5.

