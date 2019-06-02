India will come back home with World Cup: BCCI President CK Khanna

CK Khanna, on Sunday, expressed his confidence in the Indian team and said that the team will 'come back home with the World Cup'.

"I am confident that team is going to perform at the best and definitely they will come back home with the World Cup," told ANI.

is yet to start their campaign as their first match is scheduled to take place on June 5. The team is entering in the tournament under the leadership of Virat Kohli and the squad also includes winning-captain Dhoni.

India's opponent, have already faced a humiliating 104-run defeat at the hands of England in the opening match of the quadrennial tournament.

wished the team for their opening match and said he is confident that under the leadership of Virat Kohli and the experience of Dhoni, the team will win the match against

"I want to wish the Indian cricket team the very best for their first match of I am very much confident that the team, under the leadership of Virat and with the experience of Dhoni, will begin the campaign of on a winning note against South Africa," he said.

"Under the guidance of Ravi Shastri, there is no doubt that the team will do its best. We are fully confident that Virat Kohli, Ravi Shashti, MS Dhoni and rest of the players will make it possible," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)