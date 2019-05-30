Prince Harry opens Cricket World Cup 2019

attended the opening match of 2019 ICC Men's on Thursday.

To kick off the mega event, the Duke of welcomed fans to the sporting event, which is being held at The Oval in London, reported E! News.

"The first-ever took place in England in 1975, and I'm delighted that the UK will once again play host to this wonderful global sporting event featuring 10 incredible teams who, thanks to the UK's cultural diversity, will feel as though they are competing in front of a home crowd every time they take to the field," he told the crowd.

"Cities across England and will come alive over the next six weeks as fever sweeps the nation once again and I am sure that the players will show their appreciation with some fantastic performances and great sportsmanship," he added.

then wished the teams luck and thanked everyone who made the tournament possible.

Expressing his excitement, added, "Here's to a brilliant six weeks of sport. Trust me, you won't want to miss any of it. I am now honoured to declare the ICC Men's 2019 in England and - OPEN!"

Not wanting to miss the crazy action, The Duke of watched England face off against from a box in the stands.

Before the match started, the royal met a couple of young people involved in the sport's youth engagement program, including some anthem children and flag bearers.

The Duke's official account stated that the tournament aims to inspire children all over the world by encouraging teamwork, an active lifestyle and a sense of community.

This wasn't the first time in this week that Harry celebrated the sport, on Wednesday, he hosted the ICC Men's team captains at with

Harry's wife didn't attend either of the events. The Duchess of is currently on her maternity leave after welcoming the couple's first child, Archie Harrison, earlier this month.

