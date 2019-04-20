PIL filed in Allahabad HC against Congress' NYAY scheme

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in High Court on Friday against Congress' 'Nyuntam Aay Yojana' (NYAY) scheme mentioned in the party manifesto.

Under the NYAY scheme or the minimum income guarantee scheme, has promised that it will give Rs 72,000 per year to 20 per cent of India's poorest if the party emerged victorious in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

The petitioners have contended that such a poll promise amounted to bribery and that it violated the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The court has issued a notice to the party seeking a reply within 10 days.The next hearing has been scheduled for May 13.

had said that the NYAY scheme would be a "surgical strike" against poverty and that it would not harm the country's economy.

