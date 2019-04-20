12 coaches of Poorva Express derail, no casualties

As many as 12 coaches of Howrah- derailed near early on Saturday.

There are no casualties, said railway authorities. A few passengers have sustained minor injuries.

Government officials including police and railway doctors have reached the spot. Accident Relief Train (ART) and Accident Relief Medical Equipment (ARME) have been dispatched to the Rescue operation is underway.

The train has been evacuated. Buses are being arranged to facilitate passengers to reach their destination.

"Train no. 12303 ( to New Delhi) derailed near near home signal at around 1 am. As per initial information received, 12 coaches including 10 passenger coaches, a pantry and got derailed out of which four have overturned. The have reached the site," Smita Vats Sharma, Additional Directorate General of Public Information, told ANI.

"No casualties. No serious injuries. Only minor injuries have been reported to a few passengers. Train has been evacuated and buses have been arranged. Railway Doctors and officials are on site," she added.

In the wake of the derailment, one train has been cancelled and 11 others have been diverted to another route.

