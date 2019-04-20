JUST IN
12 coaches of Poorva Express derail, no casualties

ANI  |  General News 

As many as 12 coaches of Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express derailed near Kanpur early on Saturday.

There are no casualties, said railway authorities. A few passengers have sustained minor injuries.

Government officials including police and railway doctors have reached the spot. Accident Relief Train (ART) and Accident Relief Medical Equipment (ARME) have been dispatched to the accident site. Rescue operation is underway.

The train has been evacuated. Buses are being arranged to facilitate passengers to reach their destination.

"Train no. 12303 (Howrah to New Delhi) Poorva Express derailed near Rooma station near home signal at around 1 am. As per initial information received, 12 coaches including 10 passenger coaches, a pantry and power car got derailed out of which four have overturned. The Division Railway Manager and District Magistrate have reached the site," Smita Vats Sharma, Additional Directorate General of Public Information, told ANI.

"No casualties. No serious injuries. Only minor injuries have been reported to a few passengers. Train has been evacuated and buses have been arranged. Railway Doctors and officials are on site," she added.

In the wake of the derailment, one train has been cancelled and 11 others have been diverted to another route.

First Published: Sat, April 20 2019. 04:40 IST

