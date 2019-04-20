Case registered against Congress leader Johari Lal Meena for allegedly raping widow

A case was registered against lawmaker from Rajgarh, Lal Meena, here on Friday for allegedly raping a widow several times.

The FIR, under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code, was registered against the MLA after a criminal complaint was filed against him in a local court.

The victim, a widow, met Meena for the first time two years ago. After the first meeting, the allegedly made several visits to the victim's home.

During one such visit, reportedly when the victim was unwell, Meena, on the pretext of making her see a doctor, took her to a hotel in the temple town of and gave her some medicines that left her unconscious.

He then raped the victim who was in an inebriated condition and was unable to stop him. Before dropping her back to the village, he also blackmailed her with a video he had made of the incident. He threatened to make the clip public if she dared to make a complaint against him.

On March 24, he forced her to visit his home and raped her again.

A case has now been registered under section 328, 384 and 376 of IPC and the investigation has been handed over to the state CB-CID.

