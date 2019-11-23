Bihar: 55-kgs gold looted from gold financing company

At least half a dozen armed men on Saturday allegedly looted 55-kgs of gold from a gold financing company in Hajipur city of Bihar.

Superintendent of Police (SP) M K Chaudhary said, "A company called Muthoot Finance has alleged that 55-kgs of gold was looted from their office by six armed men."

Chaudhary added that a team is investigating the matter.

Further details are awaited in this regard.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)