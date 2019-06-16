JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Andhra Home Min Sucharita thanks CM Jagan for keeping faith in Dalit woman

Ludhiana: Fire breaks out at Garg Acrylic hosiery factory
Business Standard

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar meets Pranab Mukherjee

ANI  |  General News 

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met former President Pranab Mukherjee here on Sunday.

However, what transpired between the duo is not known.

During the 5th meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog on Saturday, Kumar had reiterated his demand for the special category status to Bihar.

He also urged the Centre to discontinue the centrally sponsored schemes (CSS) and make an alternative provision for the implementation of the schemes of their priority in the name of 'Central Sector Schemes.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, June 16 2019. 21:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU