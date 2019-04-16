Bihar Deputy CM to file defamation case against Rahul for calling all Modis as thieves

Sushil Kumar on Tuesday announced that he will file a defamation case against for his alleged "all thieves have in their surnames" comment.

"I will file a defamation case against in within two days," told reporters here.

The claimed that Gandhi has hurt the sentiments of crores of people with Modi surname. The said, "He (Rahul Gandhi) has referred to crores of people with 'Modi' surname as 'chor' and hurt their sentiments."

He asked whether it is a crime to have used the title. "Is it a crime to have 'Modi' surname?" he asked. Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a rally in on Monday, asked how come all "thieves" have Modi as the common surname as he attacked over the issue of corruption.

"But tell me one thing...Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, ..how come they all have Modi as a common name. How come all the thieves have Modi as the common name?" Gandhi had asked.

In a separate case, the on Monday issued a notice to the on a petition filed against him by for allegedly making contemptuous remarks in connection with its order on the admissibility of the certain document in the Rafale deal.

The contempt petition accused of misquoting the order when he said the apex court had accepted that "chowkidar" (a reference to PM Narendra Modi), is a "chor (thief)".

