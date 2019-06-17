Bihar government to bear treatment expenses of encephalitis patients

-
ALSO READ
Muzaffarpur: Encephalitis death toll mounts to 96
Muzaffarpur: 14 children die of Encephalitis, over a dozen admitted in hospitals
Muzaffarpur: Encephalitis death toll mounts to 100
Bihar: Encephalitis claims 54 children; 132 hospitalised in Muzaffarpur
12 more kids die as death toll from encephalitis in Bihar at 69
-
Bihar government will bear the treatment expenses of all encephalitis affected patients, said Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar on Monday here.
"The ambulance facility will be free of cost. If someone comes to the hospital in a private vehicle, the fare will be reimbursed to them," he said, while addressing media persons.
So far, 104 children have died due to acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) in Muzaffarpur. The heat-wave has also claimed 56 lives so far in the state, while 106 patients are undergoing the treatment.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has also given directions to the Health Department, district administration and doctors to take necessary measures to fight the disease.
Encephalitis is a viral disease, which causes mild flu-like symptoms such as high fever, convulsions, and headache.
"Expenses of all treatment will be borne by the state government. Ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each will be given to families of the deceased," said Kumar.
Talking about deaths due to heatstroke, he said that all necessary treatment and facilities are being provided to those affected by it.
He also announced that all schools, colleges and coaching centres, both private and government, would remain closed till June 22 in the entire state.
The Chief Secretary also directed that all the shops in the affected areas in south Bihar will remain shut between 11 am and 5 pm.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU