Bihar government to bear treatment expenses of encephalitis patients

government will bear the treatment expenses of all affected patients, said on Monday here.

"The ambulance facility will be free of cost. If someone comes to the hospital in a private vehicle, the fare will be reimbursed to them," he said, while addressing

So far, 104 children have died due to acute syndrome (AES) in Muzaffarpur. The heat-wave has also claimed 56 lives so far in the state, while 106 patients are undergoing the treatment.

has also given directions to the Health Department, district administration and doctors to take necessary measures to fight the disease.

is a viral disease, which causes mild flu-like symptoms such as high fever, convulsions, and headache.

"Expenses of all treatment will be borne by the Ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each will be given to families of the deceased," said Kumar.

Talking about deaths due to heatstroke, he said that all necessary treatment and facilities are being provided to those affected by it.

He also announced that all schools, colleges and coaching centres, both private and government, would remain closed till June 22 in the entire state.

The also directed that all the shops in the affected areas in south will remain shut between 11 am and 5 pm.

