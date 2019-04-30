Birthday wishes pour in for Rohit Sharma

Birthday wishes poured in for hitman from across the cricketing fraternity as opening batsman turns 32 today.

From the (ICC) to former batsman Virender Sehwag, a number of people took to bestow wishes on on his special day.

"Happy birthday to opener He has scored three double-hundreds in ODIs - the most by any batsman - including the highest individual score of 264. Can he add another double 100 to his tally at CWC19," ICC tweeted.

(BCCI) also wished its champion with a caption: "Happy birthday, Hitman. As our champion turns 32 today, we pull out his epic knock of 264, the highest individual ODI score ever. #HappyBirthdayRohit."

"Many happy returns, Rohit Sharma. As Rohit Sharma turns a year older, take a look at his 109* in IPL 2012 at his favourite Eden Gardens," read a post shared by League (IPL).

Posting a picture with Rohit, Sehwag wrote: "Hit Tha, Hit Hai, Hit Rahega- Desh Hit mein!#HappyBirthdayRohit Rohit Sharma."

Former tweeted: "Wish you a very happy birthday Rohit Sharma. May you continue to pile on the runs and give us joy #HappyBirthdayHitman."

Indians, IPL franchise for which Rohit plays, calling Hitman Day said: "HITMAN Use #HitmanDay and send across your love on our skipper's special day. #HappyBirthdayRohit #OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians Rohit Sharma."

Rohit equalled former Sourav Ganguly's record of being the third fastest to reach 8000 runs in ODI cricket last month. He achieved the feat in his 200th innings during the fifth ODI against

The Mumbai-born batsman has played 27 Tests, scoring 1,585 runs at an average of 39.62. He has amassed 2,331 runs at an average of 32.37 from 94 T20Is.

