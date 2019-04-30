Somerville, Rance added to New Zealand XI squad

Off-spinner Will Somerville and pacer Seth Rance have been added to New Zealand XI squad to play against Australia XI in three unofficial one-dayers ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.
Both the players, who have attended all training camps at Lincoln, expand the touring squad to 15. The three one-day matches will be played in Brisbane on May 6, 8 and 10.
Somerville made a starring debut for New Zealand in the series-clinching third Test against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi late last year, while Rance has featured in limited-over squads.
The squad is scheduled to depart for Australia on May 2.
Following is New Zealand XI squad: Tom Latham (c), Todd Astle, Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell, (wk), Doug Bracewell, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Seth Rance, Hamish Rutherford, Blair Tickner, George Worker, Will Young, Will Somerville.
New Zealand, the first country to name its World Cup squad, will then play India and West Indies in the warm-ups, before opening its campaign in the 50-over marquee event against Sri Lanka on June 1 at Cardiff Wales Stadium.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU