Birthday wishes pour in for Yuzvendra Chahal as he turns 29!

Birthday wishes poured in for Yuzvendra Chahal as the Indian leg-spinner turned 29 on Tuesday.

Indian cricketers took to Twitter to convey birthday wishes to Chahal on his special day.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag posted a picture of Chahal that went viral during the World Cup and captioned the post as "Happy Birthday @yuzi_chahal. Isi Attitude ke paise hain, baaki sab ek jaise hain".

"Have a fantastic day, bro @yuzi_chahal happy, happy birthday! stay blessed," Suresh Raina tweeted.

"Have the best birthday G.O.A.T @yuzi_chahal," Rohit Sharma tweeted.

"Happy birthday chote miyaan @yuzi_chahal," Men in Blue's opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan wrote.

"Wish you a great birthday @yuzi_chahal, keep shining," batsman Cheteshwar Pujara said.

"Wishing goof ball @yuzi_chahal a very Happy Birthday, here's a recap of some of his fun moments from Chahal TV #TeamIndia," Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wrote on Twitter.

"Happy 29th birthday to Yuzvendra Chahal, premier limited-overs spin bowler. In his younger days, he was quite the chess player too," Cricket World Cup's official Twitter handle posted.

"Happy birthday cha @yuzi_chahal," Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav tweeted.

Chahal has taken 130 wickets for India across all formats and has cemented his place in the limited-overs team as a frontline spinner.

The spinner was a part of India's World Cup squad that reached the semi-finals and managed to take 12 wickets in the tournament.

He has also been named in the team squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against West Indies.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)