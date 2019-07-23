Nabil Fekir joins Real Betis

Nabil Fekir on Tuesday completed formalities to move from Lyon to Real Betis after he had signed a four-year contract with the club.

Fekir is Real Betis' fourth signing for the upcoming season.

"Real Betis Balompie and Olympique Lyonnais have reached an agreement for the transfer of midfielder Nabil Fekir. The French international has signed a contract until 2023 with the Green and White club. In this way, Fekir becomes the fourth team signing for the season 2019/2020," the club said in a statement.

Fekir started his career in the academy at Olympique Lyonnais, while made his debut with the first team on August 28, 2013.

Moreover, the French international was part of the team when they won the Russia 2018 World Cup.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)