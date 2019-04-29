Telangana intermediate results goof-up: Police detain Congress leaders, members of student bodies

Geeta and several other Opposition leaders were on Monday arrested by the police after they protested against the (BIE) over the alleged goof-up in the intermediate exam results.

They protested in front of the BIE office in Namapally. Besides them, student welfare organisation members have also been arrested.

The (ABVP) also staged a protest at Pragathi Bhavan, Rao camp office in Begumpet, demanding justice to the intermediate students who failed, and few of them who committed suicide.

Heavy police force was deployed at the camp office after which they shifted the ABVP members to various police stations from the spot. Police brought the situation under control.

Over three lakh students reportedly failed in the intermediate exams conducted by the BIE in the state. This led to protests by students and parents alleging large-scale discrepancies in the examination process.

