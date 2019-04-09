BJP manifesto is nothing but 'new jumlas': Sibal

-
ALSO READ
Congress delegation meets EC over 'misuse of Doordarshan' by BJP
Environment of fear prevailing in country: Kapil Sibal
BJP interfering with judicial process in Ram temple case: Sibal
Your dada-dadis collaborated with British: Sibal to PM Modi
Assembly outcome won't affect Lok Sabha polls: Jaitley
-
A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its 'Sankalp Patra' for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Tuesday slammed the BJP manifesto as nothing but a collection of "new jumlas".
He tweeted that the ruling party has not kept promises it made during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.
.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU