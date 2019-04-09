JUST IN
BJP manifesto is nothing but 'new jumlas': Sibal

A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its 'Sankalp Patra' for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Tuesday slammed the BJP manifesto as nothing but a collection of "new jumlas".

He tweeted that the ruling party has not kept promises it made during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

