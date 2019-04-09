BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi, driver, 3 PSOs killed in Naxal attack in Dantewada, PM says sacrifices won't go in vain

Five people including BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi were killed in a Naxal attack here on Tuesday evening.
Naxals attacked the convoy in which Mandavi was travelling, and killed all five including his driver and three Personal Security Officers (PSO).
"We have information of BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi, his driver and three PSOs were martyred in Shyamgiri of Dantewada," DIG (Anti-Naxal Ops) P Sundar Raj said.
"Mandavi's vehicle was attacked using a powerful IED blast. Bodies are being evacuated for identification," he told reporters here.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and condemned the attack saying that their sacrifices of will not go in vain.
"Shri Bhima Mandavi was a dedicated Karyakarta of the BJP. Diligent and courageous, he assiduously served the people of Chhattisgarh. His demise is deeply anguishing. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister tweeted.
"Strongly condemn the Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh. My tributes to the security personnel who were martyred. The sacrifices of these martyrs will not go in vain," he said in another tweet.
Superintendent of Police, Dantewada, Abhishek Pallav said: "BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi was advised by police not to visit the area. After the attack, firing from both sides continued for half-an-hour. There were five more security personnel in a car following the BJP MLA's car, we are locating them."
Chhattisgarh will witness Lok Sabha polls in the first three phases - April 11, April 18 and April 23 for its 11 Parliamentary constituencies.
