BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi, driver, 3 PSOs killed in Naxal attack in Dantewada, PM says sacrifices won't go in vain

Five people including BJP MLA were killed in a Naxal attack here on Tuesday evening.

Naxals attacked the convoy in which Mandavi was travelling, and killed all five including his and three Personal Security Officers (PSO).

"We have information of BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi, his and three were martyred in Shyamgiri of Dantewada," DIG (Anti-Naxal Ops) P Sundar Raj said.

"Mandavi's vehicle was attacked using a powerful IED blast. Bodies are being evacuated for identification," he told reporters here.

took to and condemned the attack saying that their sacrifices of will not go in vain.

"Shri Bhima Mandavi was a dedicated Karyakarta of the BJP. Diligent and courageous, he assiduously served the people of His demise is deeply anguishing. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," the tweeted.

"Strongly condemn the Maoist attack in My tributes to the security personnel who were martyred. The sacrifices of these martyrs will not go in vain," he said in another tweet.

of Police, Dantewada, said: "BJP MLA was advised by police not to visit the area. After the attack, firing from both sides continued for half-an-hour. There were five more security personnel in a car following the BJP MLA's car, we are locating them."

will witness polls in the first three phases - April 11, April 18 and April 23 for its 11 Parliamentary constituencies.

