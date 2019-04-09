BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi killed, 5 police personnel critically injured in Naxal attack

BJP MLA Mandavi was killed and five police personnel sustained critical injuries after Naxals attacked a convoy on Tuesday.

DIG-Anti-Naxal Operations P Sundarraj confirmed the death of Mandavi, who was in the convoy travelling from Kuakonta to Syamgiri in Dantewada, when it came under Naxal attack this evening.

The escort vehicle of the was attacked by Naxals using an device, the said.

A high level meeting has been called by following the attack.

A reinforcement of CRPF has been rushed to the spot.

will witness polls in the first three phases- April 11, April 18 and April 23 for its 11 Parliamentary constituencies.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)