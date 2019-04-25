BJP remembers Odisha during elections, not when natural calamities occur: Naveen Patnaik

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday claimed that BJP leaders remember Odisha in the run-up to elections, but none of them visit the state when natural calamities occur.
In a public meeting at Mayurbhanj, Patnaik said, "At the time of elections, the big leaders of the BJP remember Odisha. But when there is a major natural disaster, no leaders are seen here. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot be seen. But now in the elections, all BJP leaders came to Odisha and showed crocodile tears."
Patnaik went on to claim that the BJP is creating 'roadblocks' in Odisha's policies.
"When the Biju Janata Dal came back to power, the farmers got Rs 10,000 in two installments instantly under the Kalia Yojana. After this, women got Rs 10 lakh under the Biju Health yojana," he said.
Patnaik also said his government provided 80 per cent money to establish PRM Medical College while the central government provided only 20 per cent.
"Unfortunately one BJP Union minister is trying to create roadblocks for our medical college but honourable Supreme Court has given us permission to open PRM medical college. What kind of politics is this? Four and a half million Odisha people will answer through this election," Patnaik asserted.
The fourth and final phase of polling in Odisha, including in Mayurbhanj, will be held on April 29. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.
