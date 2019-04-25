BJP remembers Odisha during elections, not when natural calamities occur: Naveen Patnaik

Chief on Thursday claimed that BJP leaders remember in the run-up to elections, but none of them visit the state when natural calamities occur.

In a public meeting at Mayurbhanj, said, "At the time of elections, the big leaders of the BJP remember But when there is a major natural disaster, no leaders are seen here. Even Prime cannot be seen. But now in the elections, all BJP leaders came to and showed crocodile tears."

went on to claim that the BJP is creating 'roadblocks' in Odisha's policies.

"When the came back to power, the farmers got Rs 10,000 in two installments instantly under the Kalia Yojana. After this, women got Rs 10 lakh under the Biju Health yojana," he said.

Patnaik also said his government provided 80 per cent money to establish while the central government provided only 20 per cent.

"Unfortunately one is trying to create roadblocks for our medical college but honourable has given us permission to open What kind of is this? Four and a half million Odisha people will answer through this election," Patnaik asserted.

The fourth and final phase of polling in Odisha, including in Mayurbhanj, will be held on April 29. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

