Gurugram land grab case: Vadra booked under Prevention of Corruption Act

An FIR has been registered against and four others under Prevention of Corruption Act and multiple sections of Indian Penal Code, in an alleged land-grab case in Gurugram that dates back to 2008.

Besides Vadra, former Bhupinder Hooda, DLF Gurugram, and Onkareshwar Properties Gurugram, are also named in the FIR.

The FIR states that Vadra's company, Sky Light Hospitality, allegedly purchased land in various places in Gurugram and sold them at exorbitant prices soon after.

Talking about the same, of Police (DCP), Manesar, told ANI: "It has been alleged in the FIR that there have been irregularities in buying and selling of land and allotment of housing licenses for it. Allegations are against Robert Vadra, Bhupinder Hooda, DLF and Omkareshwar Properties."

"Since the case is registered under Prevention of Corruption Act we are handing over investigation details to gazetted ACP, Manesar. He will carry out further investigation," Kumar added.

The case has been registered under Sections 120-B (Criminal Conspiracy), 420 (Cheating), 467 (Forgery), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the (IPC), and Section 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (Criminal Misconduct by a public servant) in station of

Speaking to ANI, Jawahar Yadav, while quoting the complainant, said that Vadra's company had allegedly paid over Rs. 5.5 crore to Onkareshwar Properties to purchase land in Gurugam's Sector 83. However, a cheque for the same has not been deposited till date, he noted.

"One can surmise that there is a scam involved in the manner in which the Change of Lands Use (CLU) permission was obtained. Even when the CLU was done, a statement was released from the then chief minister's office that was the Surprisingly, an agreement was reached for the sale of this land for Rs 58 crore. This is not a personal fight; this is our collective fight against corruption. The BJP government in the state and centre will not tolerate corruption at any cost," he added.

However, claimed that the FIR was filed to divert people from the "real issues."

"Election season, increase in ... so let's divert real people's issues with my decade-old issue. What's new," the statement read.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)