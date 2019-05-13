Arrest me for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram': Amit Shah dares Mamata

BJP president Amit Shah on Monday dared Mamata Banerjee to arrest him for chanting "Jai Shri Ram" and alleged that her government is nabbing people for hailing the deity.
"Mamata didi says you cannot chant 'Jai Shree Ram' in Bengal. Mamata Didi, I chant 'Jai Shri Ram' from the dais of Joynagar seat. I will go Kolkata, arrest me if you have guts," Shah said at a campaign rally.
The BJP chief also exhorted the gathering to raise the same chants. He also charged the TMC government of not permitting people to perform Durga and Saraswati worship.
"People do not get permission for Durga worship in Mamata Didi's rule. Her goons create ruckus at Saraswati 'puja' venues. You cannot chant 'Jai Shri Ram' because she wants votes of infiltrators," Shah remarked.
Appealing to people to vote for his party, he said, "You vote against Mamata on May 19. I guarantee you, the BJP government and Narendra Modi will create an environment where 'puja' can once again be performed in a glorious manner."
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also made similar accusations against the Mamata Banerjee government at a campaign rally.
"Didi is so frustrated these days that she doesn't even want to talk about God. The situation is such that Didi is arresting and jailing those who are chanting 'Jai Sri Ram'," Modi had said at a rally in Tumluk on May 6.
Shah also reiterated his party's promise of deporting illegal immigrants living in the state.
Voting for the 42 seats in West Bengal is scheduled across all the seven phases of the national elections, with the remaining 9 seats set to vote in the last round on May 19.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU