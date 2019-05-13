Arrest me for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram': Amit Shah dares Mamata

Shah on Monday dared to arrest him for chanting " Ram" and alleged that her government is nabbing people for hailing the deity.

"Mamata didi says you cannot chant ' Ram' in Bengal. Mamata Didi, I chant ' Ram' from the dais of Joynagar seat. I will go Kolkata, arrest me if you have guts," Shah said at a campaign rally.

The also exhorted the gathering to raise the same chants. He also charged the of not permitting people to perform Durga and worship.

"People do not get permission for Durga worship in Mamata Didi's rule. Her goons create ruckus at 'puja' venues. You cannot chant ' Ram' because she wants votes of infiltrators," Shah remarked.

Appealing to people to vote for his party, he said, "You vote against Mamata on May 19. I guarantee you, the BJP government and will create an environment where 'puja' can once again be performed in a glorious manner."

Earlier, had also made similar accusations against the government at a campaign rally.

"Didi is so frustrated these days that she doesn't even want to talk about God. The situation is such that Didi is arresting and jailing those who are chanting ' Ram'," Modi had said at a rally in Tumluk on May 6.

Shah also reiterated his party's promise of deporting illegal immigrants living in the state.

Voting for the 42 seats in is scheduled across all the seven phases of the elections, with the remaining 9 seats set to vote in the last round on May 19.

