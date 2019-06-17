Heatstroke: Death toll reaches 35 in govt run hospital in Gaya

The death toll due to heatstroke touched 35 at a government-run medical institution in on Monday.

Twenty-eight of them died while undergoing treatment and seven people were brought dead at

Apart from this, 106 patients are undergoing treatment for heatstroke in the hospital.

Health Minister Mangal Pandey, who visited the hospital to meet the patients, said, "The district and hospital management are doing their best in taking care of the patients and are providing proper treatment to them."

He instructed the concerned officials to provide more beds and other medical facilities if needed.

The also informed no medical services were affected in Muzaffarpur and due to the strike by the (IMA).

Meanwhile, Hindustani Awam Morcha and Jan Adhikar Party Loktantrik supporters today showed black flags to Pandey's convoy in Aurangabad.

Most heat wave deaths have been reported so far in south-west districts like Aurangabad, Gaya, and Nawada.

Chief Minister also expressed grief over the heatwave deaths and announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh to the next of the kin of the deceased.

