Heatstroke: Death toll reaches 35 in govt run hospital in Gaya

-
ALSO READ
Constable dies of bullet injuries in Gaya Police Lines
Poll wish-list: Gaya youths want jobs, strike on corruption, 'salvation' of Falgu river
Nobody permitted to make a mockery of medical, legal education, says SC
Heatwave claims 56 lives in Bihar
16-yr-old girl gang-raped, killed in Bihar
-
The death toll due to heatstroke touched 35 at a Bihar government-run medical institution in Gaya on Monday.
Twenty-eight of them died while undergoing treatment and seven people were brought dead at Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College.
Apart from this, 106 patients are undergoing treatment for heatstroke in the hospital.
Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey, who visited the hospital to meet the patients, said, "The district and hospital management are doing their best in taking care of the patients and are providing proper treatment to them."
He instructed the concerned officials to provide more beds and other medical facilities if needed.
The state health minister also informed no medical services were affected in Muzaffarpur and Gaya due to the strike by the Indian Medical Association (IMA).
Meanwhile, Hindustani Awam Morcha and Jan Adhikar Party Loktantrik supporters today showed black flags to Pandey's convoy in Aurangabad.
Most heat wave deaths have been reported so far in south-west districts like Aurangabad, Gaya, and Nawada.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also expressed grief over the heatwave deaths and announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh to the next of the kin of the deceased.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU