BJP seeks Rahul's apology for 'lying shamelessly' over SC judgment in Rafale case

BJP on Monday accused the of 'lying shamelessly' over the recent (SC) judgment in connection with a in Rafale case and sought his apology.

"Rahul lied regarding SC observation in connection with the over Rafale case. When will he stop resorting to such shamelessness? When will he stop shameless showering of abuses on our leader Narendra Modi," asked Ravi Shankar Prasad, while addressing a press conference here.

An audio-visual clip of the shot on April 10 was also played during the press conference, in which Rahul is heard saying that the has clearly said "Chowkidar Ne Chori Karwayi."

The had said on April 10 that the has accepted that there is some form of corruption in Rafale deal.

"The Supreme Court has accepted that there is some form of corruption in Rafale deal and that 'Chowkidar Ne Chori Karwayi Hai," Rahul told after filing his nomination for Amethi Lok Sabha seat.

Demanding an apology from Rahul for his comments, the said: "We don't know if it is appropriate to demand but we demand that if Rahul has some shame left than he should apologise to the people of this country."

The said that they have never imagined that Rahul will misinterpret and misrepresent the orders of the Supreme Court.

Terming Modi as a beacon of honesty, Prasad said: "Rahul has repeatedly been making false allegations and hurling abuses against a beacon of honesty and popular "

The Union Minister also demanded that the take cognizance of the matter.

"BJP demands that the EC takes serious cognizance of the statements made by This comment was made on April 10 when the Model Code of Conduct was in force," he said.

"There is a basic principle of democracy that lie does not last long," said Prasad.

Dismissing claims of a section of Opposition leaders over the recent SC judgement in connection with the review petition, Prasad said: "I would like to reiterate that only limited scope of the inquiry was the admissibility of certain documents which were sought to be unauthorisedly taken out. The Court said we reject this. There was no observation made by the court on Rafale and its acquisition process."

"The Supreme Court said -- We (Supreme Court) make it clear that views, observations, findings attributed to this court in the alleged speeches, remarks made by Gandhi to the media, the public have been incorrectly attributed to this court. We also make it clear that this court had no occasion to make such observations in as much as the admissibility of certain documents which were objected to by the Attorney General," the Union Minister claimed.

"SC has not decided on the How is making such false allegations against the Prime Minister," he questioned.

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to Congress president Rahul on a petition filed against him by for allegedly making contemptuous remarks in connection with its order on the admissibility of certain documents in the Rafale deal.

A bench headed by sought an explanation from Gandhi on or before April 22 for allegedly misquoting the court. It posted the matter for hearing to April 23.

The court had on April 10 dismissed the Centre's preliminary objections claiming "privilege" over three Rafale documents cited in petitions seeking review of the December 14 verdict on the fighter jet deal.

In a unanimous judgement, the court had allowed the admissibility of the three documents and said the review pleas will be heard on merits.

