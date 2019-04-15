Priyanka asks BJP leaders to treat Rajiv Gandhi as martyr

Priyanka Vadra on Monday termed her father and late former as a 'Shaheed' (martyr) while asking BJP leaders to respect him just as they should respect other martyrs.

Addressing an election rally, she said the BJP leaders, who claim themselves to be nationalists, should respect martyrs irrespective of their caste.

"BJP leaders claim that they are nationalists. If you are nationalists, then you must respect the 'Shaheed' (martyr), the Shaheed who are Hindu, those who are Muslims, and should also respect the Shaheed, who is the father of your of the opposition," said Priyanka.

"If you are nationalists, then stop disrespecting those freedom fighters who have laid the foundation of Independence. If you are a nationalist, then don't talk about but about Hindustan at the time of elections," she said.

"It seems that this government is neither proud of the institutions of this country and is not proud of democracy. Had they been the real nationalists, they would have followed the right path. The country never forgives those who are not on the path of truth," said Priyanka.

witnessed poll for eight Lok Sabha seats on April 11 during the first phase of the election. It will go to poll on April 18, 23, 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19 for 8, 10, 13, 14, 14 and 13 seats respectively.

