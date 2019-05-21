NDA represents country's expectations, ambitions: Prime Minister Modi

on Tuesday said that NDA was an alliance, which would represent the country's expectations and ambitions.

"We have become an organic entity. NDA has played an important role in fulfilling the regional aspirations," said in his address to NDA leaders who gathered here over a dinner hosted by BJP

"NDA is an alliance, which will represent the country's expectations and ambitions," was further quoted, as saying by Rajnath Singh, who briefed

"We have to come out of the caste narrative. The poor is the biggest caste. We have to serve them and solve the problem of poverty. We are committed to addressing the imbalance in regional development," said Modi.

After the meeting, Modi tweeted: "With the NDA family. Our alliance represents India's diversity and our agenda is India's progress. We are best suited to address regional aspirations and enhance progress."

Earlier in the day, Modi told his ministerial colleagues at a meeting held at the BJP office here that this Lok Sabha election was like a pilgrimage for him, Singh Tomar informed the after the meeting.

Quoting the Prime Minister, Tomar said: "Prime Minister Modi said that he has seen many elections but this election's campaign did not seem like a campaign. He said it was like a pilgrimage for him."

"Terming the completion of the NDA government's tenure as a successful experiment, PM Modi said the alliance should be further strengthened," Tomar said further.

Singh further informed: "Today, 36 NDA allies were present at the dinner. Three NDA allies who were not present today have given their support in writing. All allies have shown their faith in Prime Minister Modi."

"We have worked hard in the elections. A resolution was brought by Ram Vilas Paswan, which was unanimously passed by allies. NDA is an alliance of India's dreams and aspirations. NDA has become a principal pillar of Indian politics," he said.

Speaking about the resolution, Singh said: "Resolution praised the schemes started by BJP-led NDA government at the Centre in the past five years. NDA has been able to leave its impression of good governance."

"NDA has decided that we will invest Rs 100 lakh crore in the infrastructure and Rs 25 lakh crore for rural development and agriculture," he said.

Singh further said that NDA allies have expressed concerns over the questions raised by the Opposition over EVMs and the Election Commission of (ECI).

"We have expressed concern over the questions raised on EVM and on the integrity of the Election Commission of (ECI). The has already given its judgment on EVMs," he said.

NDA ally LJP's Paswan said: "The PM never took any decision looking at votes. We all have shown faith in him."

The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections will take place on May 23.

