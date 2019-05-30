Amit Shah to join Modi cabinet

is set to be part of the that will take oath later in the evening.

A confirmation on the inclusion of Shah in the came through a tweet by BJP chief Jitu Vaghani, who put out a message congratulating the 55-year-old leader.

This is the first time Shah will be in the at the Centre. Shah has been the in when Modi was the

Vaghani's tweet ended the speculation over Shah joining the government. Modi and his new team of ministers will be sworn in at 7 p.m.

"Had a courtesy meeting with our mentor and gave my best wishes to him on his inclusion as a strong member of the of ministers," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, speculation is rife over who would succeed Shah as BJP president, with the names of J P Nadda being seen as a possible choice. Some other names are also being talked about for the post including Bhupender Yadav.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)