Microsoft losing to Android greatest mistake ever, says Bill Gates

Google's triumph over Microsoft in the mobile business is irreversible and Bill Gates considers the missed opportunity as his biggest regret.
In a recent interview at Village Global, the Microsoft co-founder revealed that his greatest mistake ever was Microsoft missing the Android opportunity, CNET reported.
He said that his mismanagement "caused Microsoft not to be what Android is - a non-Apple phone platform."
Google's initial focus when it acquired Android back in 2005 was to beat Microsoft's early Windows Mobile efforts. Ultimately, Android suppressed Windows Mobile and Windows Phone.
