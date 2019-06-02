Body of 2-year-old girl found in garbage dump; 1 person arrested

-
Dead body of a two-year-old girl, who was missing since last few days, was found from a garbage dump in Tappal area in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district on Sunday, police said.
In this connection, the police have arrested one person.
"Body of a two-year-old girl was found early morning today. A case of kidnapping was registered with the police on May 31," said Akash Kulhary, SSP Aligarh.
"We can only say anything after seeing the post-mortem report. A man has been arrested in connection with the case," he added.
Further investigation in the case is currently on.
