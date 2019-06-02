Telangana BJP MLA accuses Owaisi of 'financially supporting' terrorists

BJP leader T on Sunday accused the of "financially supporting" the terrorists while asserting that BJP will win the Lok Sabha constituency in 2024 and which will mark the "end for Owaisi."

" is supporting terrorist financially and today in his constituency more than 7000 Muslims from different nations are living. People are against Owaisi in the old city because he has not done anything for the old city. We are sure that in 2024 BJP will win the Parliamentary seat and it will be the end for Owaisi," while talking to ANI.

This comes after of State for Home Affairs G sparked a controversy by saying, "wherever in the county, a terrorist attack happens, its roots are found in " He also called Hyderabad a terror safe zone.

Reacting to Reddy's statement, Owaisi had said, "He has spoken in a disgraceful manner even before taking charge. Talking like this in an irresponsible manner does not suit a But we expect them to talk like this because wherever they (BJP) see Muslims, they see terrorists."

Supporting the statement made by MoS Home, said, "'I support the statement of because last time when a bomb blast occurred in Hyderabad, people who accused in that bomb blast were also from his consistency. If we take Gujarat Haren Pandya case, the accused were from his consistency and 12 terrorist have also been caught from his constituency."

Raja Singh further asserted that Muslims were not afraid of but they were afraid of Owaisi. He also demanded NRC be implemented in Hyderabad to remove all the Muslims who do not belong to Hyderabad.

"Today the real Muslims are with Modi for development of the nation. Owaisi should stop taking Modi's name and he should stop projecting that as anti-Muslim," Singh said.

"He can't do anything to Muslims and he is representing himself as the saviour of Muslims," he added.

