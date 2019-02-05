Modi wishes China Happy Year of Pig

Indian on Tuesday greeted on its new year, hoping the Year of the Pig will bring happiness to

Tuesday marked the beginning of the Lunar New Year, also known as the of the Spring Festival, a two-week festivity in the country.

"Dear friends, I wish you a happy New Year! I wish the Year of the Pig brings happiness, wealth and health to everyone," said on Sina Weibo, China's Twitter-like platform.

According to the Chinese zodiac calendar, 2019 will be the Year of the Pig, an animal which people in associate with wealth and fortune.

--IANS

gsh/mr

