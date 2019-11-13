IPL 2020: Trent Boult traded to Mumbai Indians, Rajpoot to Rajasthan Royals

-
ALSO READ
Indian Premier League: Andrew McDonald named Rajasthan Royals head coach
IPL 2019 sets new record on Twitter with 27 mn tweets
Ashwin set to join Delhi Capitals for next edition of Indian Premier League
Not just international cricket, Yuvraj Singh also says goodbye to IPL
IPL 2020: Kumble named KXIP head coach, to decide Ashwin's fate on Oct 19
-
Fast bowler Trent Boult has been traded to Mumbai Indians by Delhi Capitals while Kings XI Punjab pacer Ankit Rajpoot traded to Rajasthan Royals.
Rajpoot will represent the Royals and Boult will wear the Indians' jersey in the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Rajpoot, the right-arm fast bowler who joined KXIP in 2018, has played 23 IPL matches and has 22 wickets. He put in one of the most memorable bowling performances ever when he claimed 5/14 in a league game in the 2018 season against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Rajpoot is the only uncapped player to have a five-wicket haul in the IPL.
The seasoned New Zealand bowler Boult made his IPL debut in 2014 and played for DC in the 2018 and 2019 season. He has 38 IPL wickets from 33 games.
Apart from Delhi, Boult has represented Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders in the past. His standout season was in 2018 when he took 18 wickets from 14 games for the Delhi Daredevils.