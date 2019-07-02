Brendon Urie steps in support of Taylor Swift, slams Scooter Braun

The ongoing feud between Taylor Swift and her manager Scooter Braun has welcomed a supporter for the former. Brendon Urie, who collaborated with Swift in 'ME!' has voiced his support for the singer.

"What a piece of (expletive). It broke my heart. I read Taylor's statement and I was like, 'This sounds about right,' you know? Toxic dudes doing toxic (expletive) in this toxic industry ... It's disgusting, right?," USA Today quoted Urie as saying in a live video on his Twitch account on Monday.

Urie further went on to say that Braun doesn't seem to be 'good person' and added, "He doesn't sound like a very good person, does he?"

"I stand with Taylor, of course. It's a (expletive) to learn how awful people can be just for a profit. Just for a monetary gain. And maybe some clout. I don't know what clout they feel like they deserve."

Urie further cursed all those involved in the drama in the video.

"It's like, dude, you screwed over a young artist early on and knew you were doing it. Everybody involved in that is a piece of (expletive) ... It breaks my heart," he said.

The drama between Braun and Swift erupted on Sunday after the latter's accused her manager of bullying after he purchased Swift's former label Big Machine.

After Braun's purchase of Big Machine Label, which also includes Swift's music catalogue, the singer posted a scathing note on her Tumblr account, saying she "learned about Scooter Braun's purchase of my masters as it was announced to the world."

"All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I've received at his hands for years," she wrote.

A spokesperson for Swift refuted reports that the singer was aware of the purchase beforehand, telling People in a statement on Sunday, "Taylor found out from the news articles when she woke up before seeing any text from Scott Borchetta and he did not call her in advance."

In her Tumblr post, Swift did not hold back on her views about Braun, who manages stars including Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, and Demi Lovato.

Justin responded to Swift's claims of bullying on his Instagram account, denying her accusation that the music manager had used him and Braun's former client Kanye West to bully her back in 2016.

In November, last year, the 'Love Story' singer quit Big Machine Music and signed a new deal with Universal Music Group, which means Braun wouldn't have any legal claim over the rights to her recently released singles 'Me!' and 'You Need to Calm Down' and her upcoming seventh album 'Lover'.

