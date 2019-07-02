Watch Will Smith transforming into a pigeon in 'Spies in Disguise' trailer!

The trailer of Will Smith's forthcoming film 'Spies in Disguise' dropped today which will leave you in splits. The forthcoming animated feature also stars Tom Holland.

The trailer shows Smith lending his voice to Lance Sterling's character who is a smart, debonair spy. On the other hand, Holland will be heard as the voice behind a cute young scientist, Walter Beckett who is totally opposite to Sterling.

However, during the course of time, the two are left with no choice other than to team up for a mission for which Beckett transforms Sterling into a blue little pigeon with a justification that 'a pigeon is a perfect form that a spy could take.'

The forthcoming feature is based on Lucas Martell's 2009 animated short film 'Pigeon: Impossible'. Also, a part of the film are actors Ben Mendelsohn, Karen Gillan, Rashida Jones, DJ Khaled and Masi Oka.

The film is produced by Fox Animation, Blue Sky Studios and Chernin

Troy Quane and Nick Bruno are co-directing the script penned by Brad Copeland with Michael J. Travers producing it.

The animated feature will hit the theatres around Christmas this year.

