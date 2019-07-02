Newly-weds Katharine McPhee, David Foster off to Italy for honeymoon

Katharine McPhee and David Foster, who got hitched a couple of days back in London, have jetted off to Italy to spend some quality time.

According to E-News, the 35-year-old star walked down the aisle in a custom, strapless Zac Posen white gown, which featured a sweetheart neckline and billowing skirt. For the reception, she was seen wearing a blue silk cocktail dress. While Foster looked dapper in a classic tux for both the ceremony and the reception.

But now, the couple is spending quality time and enjoying their romantic honeymoon in Italy.

In fact, the country holds a special place in the hearts of the newlyweds -- the 69-year-old music producer proposed the actor a year ago during their trip to Anacapri, Italy. However, a source told E! News they plan to explore entire Southern Europe.

The insider shared that "Katharine and David will be going all over Southern Europe on their honeymoon. They are aboard the same yacht they were on prior to the wedding. They spent the weekend on the Amalfi Coast of Italy, where they had lunch at Lo Scoglio and visited Positano and Capri."

The source continued, "They made it up to Anacapri and walked around the village shopping, eating and watching the sunset. They will be enjoying more of Southern Italy and Capri in the next few days."

While the newlyweds plan to go for sight-seeing, the source shared that they are mostly going with the flow.

"They are playing their itinerary by ear and taking it as it comes," the insider revealed, adding, "they can stay anywhere as long or short as they would like. Some parts will be on the yacht and others in hotels."

The two exchanged vows on June 26 in a fairytale-like ceremony at the church of St. Yeghiche Armenian Church in South Kensington, London.

