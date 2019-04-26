Taylor Swift drops her latest single 'Me'

Fans can now a sigh of relief as ended her cryptic posts and released her latest single 'Me' on Friday.

Keeping the fans under anticipation for 13 days, the finally shared the song through her handle.

"ME! Out now! Made this song with and and I co-directed the video. And everyone knows you can't spell awesome without DAVEBRENDONJOEL. Oh, wait," Taylor captioned the post.

The four-minute eight-second song starts with an animated snake transforming into butterflies which leads to a conversation between Taylor and in French.

Taylor, swiftly starts singing 'I promise you 'll never find another like me'. The song is a visual delight with all the colours and Taylor's groovy moves.

Later, as Brendon jumps off his balcony and attempts a safe landing with an umbrella, the video will behold the attention of the viewers and it seems to be a right blend of a dream sequence.

Taylor and Brendon dazzle in their retro style costumes in the later parts. The song is all about 'Me' and the world that one dreams about.

The song has been directed by and herself.

A few weeks ago, the sent her fans into a frenzy after she started a countdown on her and her website. The kept on sharing cryptic posts on her handle and account with "4.26" written along with all her posts, dropping a hint that something would be releasing on April 26.

Since her countdown, Taylor has continued to share multiple photos in pastel colours. The pictures include hearts, rings, ruffles and Swift's cats, and Olivia.

Taylor's last album 'Reputation' released on November 10, 2017, while her last tour 'Taylor Swift's Stadium Tour ran from May 8, 2018, to November 21, 2018.

