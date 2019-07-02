Have learned not to expect too much from her: Brody Jenner on mother Caitlyn

In a recent chat show, Brody Jenner opened up about his relationship with his mother Caitlyn Jenner, who was earlier Bruce Jenner, and said that he has stopped "expecting too much from her".

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Brody spoke about how it felt to grow up in the presence of a famous dad on Monday night on an episode of 'The Hills: New Beginnings'.

The 35-year-old admitted that while growing up he didn't feel close to his father, who was then 'Bruce Jenner' before transitioning into a woman in 2015.

"I didn't really grow up with my dad," Jenner said.

"When I was really little, we got to spend a little bit of time. But when he started the family with the Kardashian family and all that, I didn't really see much of him," he added.

Jenner went on to say that his father was largely absent throughout his childhood and missed the prominent events of his life like his graduation and most of his birthdays. He described their relationship as "very surface".

Though the father-son duo became close in later years, Jenner said, the relationship between them developed cracks once again after Bruce became Caitlyn.

"I was just getting to know Bruce, and then Bruce became Caitlyn," Jenner admitted.

"Caitlyn is a totally different person than Bruce. It's her true self, but Bruce was always holding a lot back and being somebody totally different."

Adding further, he said, "My dad, she's like a 15-year-old girl now. She's totally different - I mean, it's awesome. It's great. She's happy, she's running around. She's off living her life, so what I've learned is to just not expect too much from her.

