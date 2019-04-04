Sridevi's last film 'Mom' gets a new release date for China

Late Sridevi's last film 'Mom' will be hitting the silver screens in soon.

The film was earlier slated to release in on March 22. Indian took to his twitter handle to share the revised date for the release of the film.

"New release date... Sridevi's final major film # will now release in # on 10 May 2019... Zee Studios International release... Poster for local audience."

The crime/drama 'Mom' released on July 7, 2017 in The film also starred Akshay Khanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pakistani and in pivotal roles.

'Mom' became the last film for in the lead role after she passed away in February 2018.

The film received critical acclaim and garnered immense applause from the fans as well.

The film won two National Awards- Best Actress for and Best Background Score for AR Rahman.

The film is already released in Poland, Czech, Russia, UAE, UK, USA and

