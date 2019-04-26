'De De Pyaar De' song 'Hauli Hauli' features Ajay, Rakul, Tabu in party mood

Yet another remix! After releasing 'Vaddi Sharaban' earlier this month, the makers of 'De De Pyaar De' on Friday released another peppy number titled 'Hauli Hauli' from the film.

Following Bollywood obsession with remix songs, the video of the track features Tabu, and Rakul Preet Singh grooving to the revamped version of Garry Sandhu's 'Yeah Baby'. This version of the song is crooned by Sandhu and Neha Kakkar.

Everything from the catchy music to the vibrant backdrop seems to be complimenting the party feel of the song.

A little more than three-minute-long video features the lead trio dressed in stunning colourful attires, happily singing and dancing together.

The trailer of the film shows Ajay's character Ashish, who is 50 years old, falling for Rakul's character Ayesha, who is half his age- 26 years old.

The 'Golmaal' will also be seen portraying a divorced man with two kids who are as young as Rakul. plays the role of Ajay's ex-wife in the film.

The film also stars Alok Nath, and in key roles.

Directed by Akiv Ali, the film is scheduled to hit the big screens on May 17.

