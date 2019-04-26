Homi Adajania shares new still of Irrfan Khan from sets of 'Angrezi Medium'

Seems like and are having a great time shooting for 'Angrezi Medium', and Homi's latest post is proof. The has been lately sharing several pictures from the sets of the film, leaving the fans wanting for more.

The team started shooting for the film last month in Udaipur. Since then, the and the cast have been sharing pictures from their sets, thus, making everyone excited for the film.

Recently, Homi shared a still on his story featuring Irrfan and the cinematographer of the film, who are busy playing cricket while Homi waits for them to resume shooting.

Homi captioned the photo, "Can we shoot please?" adding a rolling eyes emoji and laughing emoji.

In the photo, Irrfan can be seen batting while the cinematographer turns wicketkeeper. The is completely engaged in playing the game as he can be seen holding the cricket bat in his hands.

Homi has earlier helmed like 'Being Cyrus', 'Cocktail', 'Finding Fanny'.

The film will mark Irrfan's comeback on the big screen, post the brief break that he took, as he was seeking treatment for neuroendocrine tumour in

The film, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, went on floors in Udaipur on April 5.

Kareena will play a cop in the film while Radhika will play Irrfan's daughter in the film and reportedly, wishes to pursue higher studies in the UK.

Irrfan had earlier shared a picture on his handle from the sets of the film, where he introduced his character Champak, who is a sweet shop owner.

Irrfan will be playing a sweet shop owner in the film. On the other hand, Deepak Dobriyal, who also stars in the film, plays the role of his brother and Manu Rishi, who also features in the film, plays the role of his cousin. The trio run sweet shops and are rivals to each other.

'Angrezi Medium' is the sequel to the 2017 hit film 'Hindi Medium', which starred Irrfan and in the lead roles.

The film is being produced by and apart from Udaipur, will also be shot in

Irrfan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in March 2018. On April 3, through Twitter, he thanked everyone for their affection and support.

Irrfan was last seen in 'Karwaan' alongside Mithila Parker and Dulquer Salmaan. On the other hand, Kareena was last seen in 'Veere Di Wedding'. Apart from 'Angrezi Medium', she will also star in 'Good News' alongside Akshay Kumar, and

