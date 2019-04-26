Selena Gomez says she gets in "trouble" when she talks about her music

American Gomez recently revealed that she gets into "trouble" when she talks about the possibility of releasing new music.

Speaking to E! News at the We Day California event, the 'Bad Liar' songstress was tight-lipped about the possibility of releasing new music soon.

"I can't say that. I get in trouble too much," she said with a sly smile and laugh.

Instead, the 26-year-old spoke about the incredible resources the organisation offers and why she continues to be a part of it.

"I've known this organisation for over six years. I know the people behind it and how much effort they put into encouraging kids to do something," she said.

She continued, "So not only do they make incredible money for people all over the world, but they're actually focusing on kids all over the world that want to have the opportunity to give back."

The star-studded ceremony marked Gomez's first red carpet appearance in nearly a year. She looked absolutely stunning in a navy dress and a fresh face of makeup. She wore dramatic purple liner on her lids, to add the perfect amount of oomph to her whole look.

The felt like she needed to take a break from the spotlight, but this was the one exception.

"As of now, I'm not really going out that much," the 'Taki Taki' singer shared.

When asked the reason, she put it simply, "Cause I needed it." However, she admitted she's "excited" to see what happens next. So there's a chance that the fans will get to see more of her now.

During the ceremony, told the audience, "It's the best day of the year, it's We Day."

Further adding, that the crowd "earned" their spot there "through their service to make their communities safer, greener and more inclusive."

In a press release, the 26-year-old star explained this event always leaves her "feeling inspired and hopeful," because of how "incredible, positive and passionate" people are to "change the world."

"I'm so proud to celebrate young people's year of social change and to remind them that together, we are an unstoppable movement dedicated to a brighter and better tomorrow," her statement read.

Other attendees included Joe Jonas, Natalie Portman, Meghan Trainor, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Chance The Rapper, and Neil Patrick Harris, who hosted the event. The ceremony will broadcast on ABC on August 9, this year.

Gomez officially returned to the stage on April 13 for her first performance since her hospitalisation late last year. Gomez surprised her fans by joining Cardi B, DJ Snake, and Ozuna, at Coachella, where she performed their hit song 'Taki Taki'.

This marked as Gomez's first performance of 2019. The singer has been maintaining distance from the spotlight over the past year as she focused on battling some mental and physical health issues.

According to E! News, the singer last performed live during her friend Taylor Swift's Reputation Tour in May 2018.

While she struggled from serious health issues, the singer dropped a song titled 'I Can't Get Enough' in March. However, she stayed away from the limelight.

E! News had confirmed in October that had entered a treatment facility to take help for her ongoing mental issues related to anxiety and depression. The 'Heart Want What It Wants' singer also underwent a kidney transplant last year.

