Britney Spears will soon check out of mental health facility

Britney Spears, who checked into a mental health facility after suffering from emotional distress, will be checking out by this weekend.

According to TMZ, the 37-year old's mental state has recovered a lot. She was facing a hard time over the past year because of her father's health crisis. What worsened Spears' condition was that her body stopped reacting to the medicines she was taking.

Spears' doctors are still working on a way to figure an appropriate formula to be prescribed to the

Last Sunday, Spears was seen hanging out with her boyfriend, "She had a small smile and just looked chill like she got to get away from things for a little while and enjoyed a normal day with her boyfriend," a source had told E! News.

In November 2018, the singer's father became seriously ill after his colon spontaneously ruptured. Jamie's hospitalisation and subsequent surgeries took an emotional toll on his daughter.

A family insider recently told People that Britney was "absolutely devastated and out-of-mind worried" when her father first entered the hospital.

However, in January, Spears announced that she was taking an indefinite break from work to support her father.

This is not the first time that the pop star's mental health issues have disrupted her life. Back in 2007, Spears made headlines after she shaved her head. She also attacked paparazzi with an umbrella.

