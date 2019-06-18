Britney Spears working hard to shed the pounds

Revealing that she does not like cardio, pop star shared a video of her workout on Monday.

The video begins with saying, "Hi guys, it's such a beautiful day, I had to come outside and do a little workout. I wanted to share with all of you."

The video then shows her working on bicep curls, squats and showing off her impressive high kicks while song 'Booty' plays in the background.

"I've been working really hard to loose [sic] weight .... and for me, 3 pounds is like 7 pounds it's a lot," captioned the video on

"I don't like doing too much cardio. My body has muscle memory, cus I use it be [sic] gymnast and I can bulk up .... so I like isolated movement. The key to my workout is repetition, but that gets boring so I have a booklet I've made with all my favourite exercises. I usually wear headphones .... music takes me away."

"I know I don't look perfect here, but I'm working on it," she concluded. "Hopefully one day I can give my boyfriend's abs a run for their money !!!!" she concluded.

Spears' workout video comes a week after she accused paparazzi of altering photos to make her look '40 pounds bigger', reported People.

